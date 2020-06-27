Jacques on the Que Mix of Megan The Stallion and Beyonce, Savage Remix

The King of R&B as he calls himself has never ben shy to hop on another artist track and “Que Mix” it!

Yes Jacques is hinting that he might be remaking the Savage Remix, but with his flavor on there. This is something that most fans are not looking forward to seeing how the two Queens, Beyonce and Megan the Stallion have already slain the song.

However we all know Jacques can add a little “hehehehehe” to it. Mot sure how his voice would sound over the track so I myself will be sitting this one out.

He was on a virtual interview for the BET Awards 2020 when he spilled the tea.

Are you here for a Savage Remix, Que Mix?