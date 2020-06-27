Columbus Library Providing Free Lunch & Snacks For Kids All Summer!

The summer time is here and businesses right in our backyards are making sure our kids stay happy and healthy with free lunches and snacks all summer long!!

The Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is again partnering with the Columbus Recreation & Parks, as well as, Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals for our kids throughout the summer heat. This marks the 19th year CML has offered this Summer Lunch program and the seventh year that snacks have been incorporated.

Times are difficult for families acoss the state. CML is sticking with their annual traditions despite the hardships we’ve experienced due to COVID-19 this year.

Free lunches can be picked up at 9 different branch locations. Areas like Driving Park, Linden and Whitehall for example can all expect to have a location up and running in the area.

Keeping up with certain social distancing practices, this year the lunches and snacks will be distributed from branch parking, grab and go style for children to take home and enjoy.

Last years numbers show that more than 33,000 lunches and snacks were given out to students 18 and younger.

CML Public Services Director Kathy Shahbodaghi says, “So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches. It is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing lunches and snacks. It not only benefits the body, but the mind as well.”

For a full list of locations and schedues, click here.

Source:

Also On Power 107.5: