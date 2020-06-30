No Limit Records 5-Part DocuSeries, “No Limit Chronicles” To Premiere On BET!

During the first ever Virtual BET Awards, BET announced some new entertainment to get excited about. A 5 part docu-series hightlighting the 90’s music giant, No Limit Records, will premiere next month entitled, “No Limit Chronicles!”

No Limit Records changed the hip hop game in the 90’s and made founder and entreprenuer, Percy “Master P” Miller, a household name. The docu-series will feature exclusive interviews from the founder himself, Mystikal, Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Romeo Miller and Snoop Dogg.

This docu-series is bringing the real story of No Limit Records to our living rooms. It will follow the journey of No Limit, from the rise to the fall and the rebirth. The series will include never seen before footage found in the depths of the archives.

Master P says, “BET is the perfect outlet…I want to continue to inspire and educate my fans and introduce my journey to a new generation. Many will relate to my humble beginnings and realize there are No Limits to what you can accomplish with hard work and determination.”

Part one of the “No Limit Chronicles” will premiere July 29th at 9PM on BET and each Wednesday following, a new episode will drop.

Source: The Shade Room

