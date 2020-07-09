CW’s New Lead ‘Batwoman’ Is a Black Woman!

The CW’s “Batwoman” is getting a whole new vibe.

For the upcoming Season 2 of the “Batwoman” series, a new lead actress has been casted. Javicia Leslie is taking over the reigns and stepping into the cape on the heels of season 1 lead, Ruby Rose, who gracefully stepped away from the role.

And honestly, Leslie’s takeover couldn’t come at a better time! With the need to see more diversity on screen more necessary than ever, this role swap is filling the void.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

Leslie’s character will be a new addition on the show, Ryan Wilder. Wilder is described as likable, messy, a little goofy, untamed and nothing like Ruby Rose’s character, Kate Kane. The backstory for Ryan is she spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits, with no one around to keep her grounded. That girl transformed into the Ryan that lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is described as the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined.

Before joining the “Batwoman” squad, Leslie starred on the CBS series “God Friended Me.” She was also in the BET series “The Family Business” and the film “Always a Bridesmaid.”

“Batwoman” is to return in January 2021, Sunday nights on The CW.

Source: Variety

