John John Da Don Talks To Tsu Surf About His Record & Battling

Is Tsu Surf even ready for JJDD?

That’s what many battle rap fans are saying after watching a poor performance from Tsu Surf at Nome X against Loaded Lux. Surf choked 2 out of 3 rounds in a lackluster battle.

Surf is one of the most outspoken battlers today. Though it is entertaining to see him talk about how John John Da Don and other battlers are not worthy to battle him. Many fans, bloggers, and battlers are asking the question “is Surf that good anymore?”

John John was on Instagram live on Tuesday talking to fans about if he would even want to battle Surf. Surf caught word of the live and asked to tap in, which JJDD did.

The two go on to talk about his loss to Lux, would they battle and Surf arguable losing record. Check out the video below and make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

