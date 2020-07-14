Tamera Mowry-Housley Departing From “The Real”

Well, another one bites the dust! Long time host on The Real, Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving the show!

Tamera has been apart of the daytime talk show for 6 seasons now. So unlike recent co-host, Amanda Seales, who has also announced her departure, she has put in a lengthy amount of time. Reoccurring on The Real since 2013, her decision to leave could not have been an easy one.

In a heartfelt post, Tamera has stated that she endlessly grateful for her experiences shared on the show.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy,” she said in her IG post.

She continues on to say she is looking forward to pursuing new opportunities. The news of her departure from the show is coming directly on the heels of the tragic loss of actress, Naya Rivera, who has been a long time friend of the entire Mowry family.

As an original host of The Real, Tamera will be truly missed and it will be interesting to see who is chosen to takeover for both her and Amanda.

Source: Baller Alert

