Kroger Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 22

No mask, no service!

America’s largest grocery store chain is making another strong stance on customers wearing masks in their stores.

Kroger made national news Wednesday after they announced the mask requirement which will start on July 22.

A spokesperson from the grocery chain says they do understand that not all customers can wear a mask due to medical reasons. Customers that fall in this category are casked to do pick up or delivery.

Small children are also not required to wear masks.

