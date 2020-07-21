Dave Chappelle Hopped On A Jet To Personally Check On Kanye West

Seems like some of Ye’s famous friends actually do care.

At this moment Kanye West can use all the love and support he can get from his friends and family.

Comedian Dave Chappelle knew that after seeing his last meltdown last Sunday during his chaotic presidential rally in South Carolina. His visit couldn’t come any sooner after Ye was tweeting alarming messages Monday night. Comparing himself to the movie “Get Out,” and how his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner tried to put him in a hospital.

Since Tuesday, the rapper has deleted those tweets but nothing ever is deleted on the internet.

Kanye west deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/SyaKqxik5Q — a literal clown (@ntflxbabe) July 21, 2020

Chappelle headed out to West’s ranch to spend some quality time. The “Jesus Is King” artist posted a video with Chappelle, thanking him for checking on him.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

We hope that this visit and the outpour cry from his loved ones and fans reassure him that yes we do love him. We praying for you Ye.

Source: The Jasmine Brand