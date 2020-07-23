Mike Tyson Returns Fighting Roy Jones Jr. In 8-Round Exhibition Match!

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Real boxing fans can rejoice! Two champions have been back in the ring putting in work and now an official match has been set!

Who are these champions you say!? None other than greats, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr! That’s right, Iron Mike is finally making his return to boxing and will face off in an exhibition match against Jones Jr.

As previously reported, Mike has been back in the ring training and after posting a video during a work out, tons of speculation began surrounding the former boxing champion. Especially with the likes of Evander Holyfield also getting back to training. Some say a match between the two could still happen, but first up is Roy Jones Jr..

It might not be what we assumed, but this is bound to be iconic! The two legendary, world class fighters will meet in the right, September 12th for an 8 round exhibition match called the “Frontline Battle..”

The fight will be held in California and will have an under card. Fans can expect some live performances as well!

The anticipation for this match is major! Mike has been posting some of his workouts on social media, giving fans a glimpse back into his strength and power.

Mike Tyson’s first comeback fight is coming down after he announced his “Legends Only League,” which will cover various sports and events.

The bought between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be available on Pay-per-view and on the social media platform, Triller, who snagged the rights to the fight.

