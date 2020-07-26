Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19!

Doja Cat can’t seem to catch a break this year. 2020 has been a whirlwind for the most of us, to say the least, but Doja has been at the forefront of several headlines this year, both bad and good.
Recently, Doja revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In an interview with Capital XTRA, she reveals that she has been quarantining in her home and had a bad few days before beginning to feel better.
“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said. “I’m okay now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.
Fans have been giving Doja a bit of a hard time for her previous rants about not fearing the virus early on. She is quoted saying, “B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu! I’m not scared.”
Well, looks like sis was eating those words, but she is on the road to recovery.
Source: The Shade Room