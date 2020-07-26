Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19!

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said. “I’m okay now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.

Fans have been giving Doja a bit of a hard time for her previous rants about not fearing the virus early on. She is quoted saying, “B*tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf*cking beer version of that sh*t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f*ck about corona, b*tch. It’s a flu! I’m not scared.”

Well, looks like sis was eating those words, but she is on the road to recovery.

Source: The Shade Room