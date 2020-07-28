Lloyd Banks Calls Out John John Da Don To Battle! | Battle Rap Brunch

Is Lloyd Banks crazy or can he hang with John John on the big stage?

Another industry rapper is calling out one of the vets in battle rap. Lloyd Banks called out John John Da Don out of the blue to battle.

While DNA and K Shine was on Instagram Live, Banks decided to use that moment to call out the Last Don.

“Imma get him [John John Da Don] the f**k outta here,” said the rapper.

@JohnJohnDaDon do y’all really think JJDD WOULD LET THIS HAPPEN? The answer is no pic.twitter.com/TFolJZ5uuF — Damien L Lebby (@Tonca_Man) July 25, 2020

JJDD responded to Banks letting fans know that there have been talks about a potential battle and if he gets a chance to battle an industry rapper he “showing out.”

Put ME in the position to represent BATTLE RAP against the industry & watch what I do with it!!!! Won’t be no excuses I’m showing up & showing out, on my son 🙏🏽 — The Last Don (@JohnJohnDaDon) July 25, 2020

Let’s Talk Battle Rap Podcast breaks down the potential battle and how well can Lloyd Banks do against JJDD.

