LeBron James Commits $100K To Help Felons Regain Voting Rights

According to many studies, millions of felons are disenfranchised and lost their right to vote.

While LeBron James is getting ready to get back to fighting for an NBA championship run, he is also making time to fight for many felons right to vote.

According to The Jasmine Brand, James’ “More Than A Vote” initiative donated $100,000 to go towards the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition that helps felons regain their constitutional right.

This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied. Learn more about how you can help at https://t.co/ASKCSX9b9l. @morethanavote https://t.co/LtGBRwo8LQ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

According to the press release, the money will go towards felons to pay, “court-ordered financial obligations that keep them from completing all the terms of their sentences after they are released from prison.”

James has also used his voice recently demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and demanding the officers involved in her murder be arrested.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Breonna Taylor: “We want the cops arrested.” pic.twitter.com/TmMSYgoJQi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 24, 2020

We will always salute LeBron James for using his platform for good!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: The Jasmine Brand