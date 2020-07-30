Walmart & More Not Enforcing Mask Policy To Avoid Angry Customer Attacks!

Retail giant, Walmart has announced that the company will no longer enforce a mask policy.

Walmart like many other stores is finding it difficult dealing with the many facets surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Trying to keep both, customers and employees in a safe environment has proven to be a bit more difficult than anticipated.

While enforcing mask policies, employees have been attacked, both verbally and physically. In efforts to avoid unnecessary confrontations, Walmart, Home Depot, Walgreens, CVS and several other retailers will not stop customers refusing to wear a mask while shopping.

There have been an increasing number of viral videos being posted to social media showing employees and customers going head to head about the mask policy all over the country. Many employees no longer wish to be burdened with the task of “mask police.”

The mask policy has only been set in place to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. With thousands of people dying or contracting the virus daily, it’s concerning to see people in such an uproar about wearing a mask while in public spaces. There is not a federal mandate to weak masks which has forced retailers to create their own policies. The Retail Industry Leaders Association represents companies like, Walmart, Target and Walgreens. Spokesperson for the company, Melissa Murdock said, “Many retailers feel like they have to act since some governors haven’t.” Bottom line is companies are simply trying to stay open and have set standards to continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. By all costs, they wish to avoid conflict between customers and employees. In Michigan recently, a security guard was shot and killed by an irate customer after asking them to weak a mask. And at this point, lives should not be on the line for simply enforcing policies. “Either security or management needs to tell people that they must wear a face mask in order to be served. It’s no different than wearing shoes or a shirt,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. If companies “are not requiring customers to wear a mask within their store, then they never had a requirement. All they had was a public relations stunt.” Mask up Columbus! Source: The Shade Room

