G Herbo Reveals “Swervin’ Through Stress” Initiative For Black Young Adults!

The topic of mental health has long been a disconnected issue in the black community. It’s something that simply is not addressed with the appropriate attention for many individuals struggling with mental health issues.

Chicago rapper, G Herbo is looking to change that. Herbo grew up in one of the worst areas found in the city of Chicago, keeping up with its nickname, “Terror Town.” He was surrounded by street violence, drug addiction and poverty and even witnessed his first murder at just 8 years old. Herbo admittedly has lived in fear for a large portion of his life.

Growing up in that type of environment affected Herbo in more ways than one and he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder just two years ago. He has shared some of that experience on his album PTSD.

“Everything I do comes from my life experience,” Herbo says.

Dealing with PTSD has heavily encouraged Herbo to become an advocate for the disorder, especially for the young adults. He is pushing to make mental health resources available to Black communities. Herbo has designed the “Swervin’ Through Stress: Tools To Help Black Youth Navigate Mental Wellness.” The program is created to raise public awareness about mental health issues and offer rehabilitative resources to young adults dealing with trauma.

“Swervin’ Through Stress is a project I put together to put 150 kids through therapy,” G Herbo says. “At their age, you never know how critical it can be to have someone to talk to… to have someone help you better yourself and your situation.”

“Swervin’ Through Stress” has collaborated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to offer free 12-week therapy sessions. The sessions are available to young adults ages 18 to 25. A hotline has also been created for anyone dealing with mental illness or trauma, who feels they need professional help. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm CST at 844-457-PTSD (7873).

“I understand at an early age that even though my story is significant in its own way, other people could relate to it. But I was never motivated to be a voice [on PTSD] or a key focal point until I recognized I actually became a product of it. That was a direct result of being in the streets, losing people close to me,” Herbo went on to say.

G Herbo attends therapy regularly to deal with his PTSD and wants nothing more than to encourage others to do the same!

Source: The Shade Room

