Migos’ Takeoff Sued By Woman Accusing Him Of Rape

The alleged incident happens after a woman claims she curved the rapper.

According to a lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman, Migos‘ rapper Takeoff is being accused of rape.

TMZ who obtain the documents states that the woman met the 26-year-old rapper at a party in Los Angeles in June. At the party, the woman says Takeoff stared at her and made her feel uncomfortable. After he tried to do an icebreaker offering her marijuana she declined the offer.

She was invited to the party by Daryl McPherson, a D.J., producer, and engineer for the Migos. The two decided to go upstairs and noticed that Takeoff followed them. When he was confronted by McPherson, an argument ensued and the woman decided to go to an adjacent room. The woman claims the rapper still followed her into the room and began touching her body inappropriately. When she told him to stop, she claims the rapper started taking off her clothes, and forced himself on her and raped her.

After the alleged rape, the woman went to the hospital and a rape kit was done. The results showed there was “physical evidence of forceful rape.” The Los Angles Police Department was contacted and have an open investigation.

Jane Doe is now suing for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, and more. Reps for Takeoff have yet to respond to the woman’s claims.

The story is still developing…

Source: The Jasmine Brand