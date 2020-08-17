Diva’s Daily Dirt: Two Arrested In Murder Of Jam Master Jay

TWO ARRESTED IN MURDER OF JAM MASTER JAY

After 18 years, two men have been arrested in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay. Jam Master Jay was killed execution-style inside of his Queens studio. He was 37 years old at the time.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. have been indicted on charges of murder while engaging in drug trafficking. Do remember, Washington, 56, is already in federal prison serving a sentence for robbery, 36-year-old Jordan was taken into custody on Sunday for the crime.

Cardi Chats With Joe Biden

We can always rely on Cardi B to keep it a hunnid and bring up the REAL ISSUES! That’s exactly what she did with Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden. Thanks to Elle, the two linked up via zoom to talk about the most important issues at hand before we casts our ballots.

