LTBR Daily JC vs Kid Chaos | KC Crashes Show | Method Man vs Math Hoffa

Kid Chaos crashed the show to let the culture know he is not playing with JC!

France read one quote and set it off with Kid Chaos on today’s LTBR Daily show on caffeine tv. A slight misunderstanding of his recent words on JC made him pull up on us.

Once things were squared he spoke confidently that JC better not play with him when they battle this Saturday on URL for their ‘Rookies vs Vets‘ battle.

He also shared with us the great advice he got from the legend Daylyt to not conform to nobody.

To listen to the full audio of the show you can click here. Check out LTBR Daily Mon. – Thurs. 10:30 am EST on caffeine TV!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: LTBR Podcast, CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: