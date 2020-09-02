Verzuz is supposed to be all about the music but the Brandy V Monica battle was practically overshadowed by the ladies’ fashion. Monica wore a Fendi outfit that was styled to the gods and instantly had me looking for where to buy and how much it would set me back. But to no surprise, Miss Thang wore a lewk that we can’t buy. But the details….. I got ’em for you.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Celebrity stylist Kollin Carter was at the center of Monica’s custom Fedi look. He revealed that Monica wanted a Fedi logo look that you and I didn’t have access to and he achieved just that in true Dapper Dan style.
“Monica was very adamant about doing logos! I wanted to of course make it something unique that you couldn’t just go in a store and buy. I wanted it to feel nostalgic.” – Kollin Carter
First Carter took a Fendi Overcoat that retails for $3,980 and deconstructed it into a cropped bolero style jacket. Putting one of the remaining fabric to waste the rest of the overcoat was used to adorn the corset. The corset was constructed by Garo Sparo, a celebrity fashion designer and custom designer, who wrapped and constructed the boned corset. The beret was a Fendi skirt that retailed for $1,980 that was also deconstructed for a custom fit. Now to settle the biggest debate about Monica’s look, both Solange and Tyler the Creator were going back and forth in the comments on if Monica was wearing boots or leather pants. Carter settled this debate by revealing she was wearing extended leather pants with splits that came over Gianvito Rossi sandals.
So there you have it. You can’t buy the look but if you got the plug you can get it.
RELATED STORY: VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The Monica VS Brandy VERZUZ
The Latest:
- Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She Wore On Verzuz
- Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Beauty With Daughters Ming and Aoki
- Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’ Kept On Payroll ‘Out Of Compassion’x
- Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
- MC Eiht ft. Conway The Machine & DJ Premier “Honcho,” NLE Choppa “Made It Happen” & More | Daily Visuals 9.1.20
- How To Process 2020 Trauma and Collective Grieving
- Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During The US Open
- HBO To Launch ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR Experience: ‘Lovecraft Country: Sanctum’
- ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star Michael Rainey Jr. Says Keeping A Manicure Keeps The Ladies Happy
- Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga