Disney Scrambles To Decided How To Save ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Wakanda forever, make that sequel happen!

With fans mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman after passing away on August 30 of stage four colon cancer, Disney is in a pickle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conglomerate that houses Marvel Studios had no idea that Boseman was suffering from cancer. To add, Boseman believed a week before his death he would beat his cancer and get ready to gain the weight needed to play the iconic superhero.

We now know that will not be happening. No word on what Disney will do at this time but check out what some fans think Marvel and Disney should do to keep Wakanda alive!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, CeCe On-Air