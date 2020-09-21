Kim Kardashian Has Divorce Planned Out from Kanye West

2020 has definitely been the year of Change! I’m not sure it can get much worst, but break ups have been coming by the boatload. From Cardi B, to Ray J, than Yung Miami, and possibly one of your favorite couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

This is all according to Page Six, that Kim Kardashian already has a plan mapped out to divorce Yazzy after his anti abortion views.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” our insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Over the past few months, West, 43, has been extremely vocal about about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian, 39, nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the July event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Not long after, Kardashian defended the “Jesus Is King” rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles.

Lets be clear if the Jesus Is King rapper did speak out on private family matters that would give Kim a reason to cut ties with her husband.

Follow ya Radio Bae @thedopedixon