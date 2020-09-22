Drag-On “Same Thing,” Rotimi ft. Wale “In My Bed” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.20

Back when Ruff Ryders were riding high on success on the backs of DMX, The Lox and Eve, Drag-On was often overlooked even though he had bars for days and even today shows and proves he’s still spitting that fire via his countless freestyle videos.

For his latest visuals to “Same Thing,” the OG Ruff Ryder brings out the motorcycle gang to keep him company as he rolls on the hood of a Mercedes Benz through traffic. Don’t try that at home, kids.

From the streets to the villa, Rotimi finds himself in a fancy mansion wooing a beautiful young lady off her feet in his Wale assisted visuals to “In My Bed.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fred Money featuring Dave East, DeSean Jackson (yes, the football player), and more.

DRAG-ON – “SAME THING”

ROTIMI FT. WALE – “IN MY BED”

FRED MONEY FT. DAVE EAST – “GO”

DESEAN JACKSON – “JUST BALL”

ERIC BELLINGER – “FLOTUS”

BABY KEEM – “HOOLIGAN”

PROBLEM – “FLORENCE”

COOKIE MONEY – “36 OF EM”

FLO MILLI – “SEND THE ADDY”

PHILTHY RICH FT. 1TAKEJAY – “RATCHET A** B*TCH”

