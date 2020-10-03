Drake Says He Dated SZA, She Unfollows Him

There is a new track on the streets, 21 Savage Mr. Right Now feat. Drake.

This mornings fans got a taste of new music from 21, on new release Savage Mode II, but no one expected for ChampagnePapi to spill some tea.

In the song Mr. Right Now the lyrics go, “Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

Shortly after the song was released SZA unfollowed Drake on IG, apparently she didn’t want this to be public knowledge. However he still follows her.

I have the say the two make a lovely pair.

Haven’t heard the track, check it out below

