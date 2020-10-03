Dr.Dres Estranged Wife Denied $1.5 Million for Security Team

Its going be one ugly divorce for that of rapper and producer Dr. Dre whose has an $800milliom net worth. Back in June his wife, Nicole Young of 24 years filed for divorce, citing “irreconciable differences”.

She has asked the judge to receive $1.5million from Dre to pay for her security team and amongst other things, claiming she has been receiving death threats.

The judge denied her request reminding her that she fired the team she already had, due to Dre being too controlling, and wanted her own staff. Dre was also financing her first security team.

Dre has offered to pay for her lawyers and then some.

We will see how this plays out ,for now we wish these too the best.