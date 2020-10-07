Blac Chyna is the Highest Paid Celeb On Only Fans

Listen when I say I am this close to making an Only Fans account, I AM THIS CLOSE!!! According to thejasminebrand.com as of now, Blac Chyna is the highest-paid celebrity on Only Fans bringing in a crazy $17million a month. Cardi B is right behind her bringing in $8 million.

Blac Chyna started her account in April, subscribers pay around $50 per month to see provocative pictures of Blac Chyna. She made it clear why she has an Only Fans account, she has kids to feed, and also not receiving child support from either of her children’s fathers.

Cardi shares insights on the “behind the scenes” WAP music video and answers live questions for her fans.

