Versus Battle Pending with Outkast, and A Tribe Called Quest

The next Verzuz battle is going down on November 19th with T.I. and Jeezy. Swizz Beatz hopped on a virtual interview and gave a hint about who may possibly be up next for a battle on Verzuz.

He continued and suggested he’s waiting for Andre 3000 and Q-Tip to make it official.

“Q-Tip is my brother but that man… Andre 3000 my brother but my man… But you know what we love them and we got patience, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready. Cause Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic, it’s something for the culture permanently. And that’s what I want people to understand.”

Swizz Beatz says there will be a Verzuz between A Tribe Called Quest and Outkast 👀👀👀😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/gBnVDESqXO — IG: istillloveher.de (@istillloveher_) November 6, 2020

He continued to say that Verzuz has a number of battles lined up actually!

“We got so many lined up, we ain’t even start yet.”

Who are some artist you’re looking forward to seeing in a battle?