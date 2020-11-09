Reginae Carter Reveals She Got Breast Implants

Reginae Carter has always been a poster girl for self-love so fans were naturally confused when Lil’ Wayne’s only daughter revealed photos that clearly showed she had some work done to her body. It was all speculation until the Savage x Fenty ambassador confirmed she indeed got breast implants.

“Let me set the record straight. I did. I did get breast implants,” Reginae admitted, Friday, during a call-in interview segment on The Wendy Williams Show. According to the aspiring actress, she’s wanted to get breast implants since she was 16-years-old. Despite her mother’s Toya Johnson’s opinion that she didn’t need them, she eventually decided to undergo the procedure when she reached 21.

“I wanted it to all look natural-looking,” Reginae explained. “Like I said, accept your body the way it is, right now it’s some breast implants, and I am accepting my body for the way it is. I’m 21-years-old, there’s a lot of things I said I’m gonna go back on, a lot of things I said I’m not gonna do, I’m gonna do it. It’s just I’m growing and everybody’s growing with me.”

While Reginae may have gotten plastic surgery to enhance one of her features, she says her parents instilled confidence in her from an early age. We caught up with the Instagram personality earlier this year, when she opened up about how Lil’ Wayne and Toya constantly told her she was beautiful.

“I’ve always been very confident in myself and I really feel like it’s because of my parents,” she told HB writer D’Shonda Brown. “They’ve always boosted me up and made me feel beautiful within so I just grew up feeling it and wearing it. I am beautiful and I am a beautiful, Black young woman.”

Catch Reginae’s chat with Wendy below:

