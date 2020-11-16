Black hair is truly an experience in Black culture and has been for decades. From natural curls and coils, to blow outs and fresh pressed edges, to weaves and wigs and everything in between, Black hair is a form of self-expression, liberation and power that only belongs to those who own it. In short, Black hair tells our stories…and now our stories are being shared right in the self-proclaimed Black hair capital of America: Atlanta.
This Friday, November 20, Atlanta is celebrating Black hair with interactive pop-up installations through what’s known as The Black Hair Experience. Founded by Visual Artist, Alisha Brooks and renowned photographer, Elizabeth Austin-Davis, The Black Hair Experience will show off the beauty, stories and culture of Black hair through the aesthetic of art exhibits and interactive activations worthy of a photo op. Or, Brooks said in a statement, “we’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to ‘getting our hair right’ to life with Instagram worthy spaces.”
Mielle Organics Partners With Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ For ‘Rooted In Holidays’ Campaign
Now You Can Shop Ulta Beauty Straight Out Of Select Target Stores
Atlanta Gears Up For A Celebration Of Black Hair With ‘The Black Hair Experience’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com