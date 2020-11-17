Erica Campbell: You Can’t Sow Hoe Seeds & Reap Marriage Benefits! [WATCH]

Erica Campbell stopped by The Morning Hustle to explain her recent word of advice that was met online with mixed reviews. “You can’t sow hoe seeds and reap marriage benefits,” she wrote on social media. “Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s ministry.”

She clears up and deeper explains what makes a healthy marriage and how couples should prepare for monogamy.

