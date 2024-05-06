Listen Live
News

Person Dead After Falling From Ohio Stadium Stands

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 13 Ohio State Spring Game

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

It has been reported that one person has died after falling from the stands near the Bell Tower at Ohio Stadium. The incident happened during the Ohio State University graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

An OSU spokesperson confirmed the tragic death and also stated that counseling and other resources will be available for anyone affected by the incident.

Related Stories

According to the spokesperson, the incident didn’t impact graduation proceedings. Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony started at noon and ended around 3 p.m.

It is said that some leaving the graduation ceremony encountered the police tape, campus police, and first responders at the scene.

 

The news eerily follows the heated pro-Palestine protests that took place last week on Ohio State University’s campus.

 

OHIO:

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Komen Columbus Race for the Cure

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Obituaries

Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose

10 items
Entertainment

Kung Fu Kenny Not Letting Up: Kendrick’s Second Diss, 6:16 in LA

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Mother's Day Look- a Like Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Power Prom Prep with Leah and Aveda Institute
Beauty

Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Amanda Seales Challenge
Amanda Seales Show

Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge

News

Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close