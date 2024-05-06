Person Dead After Falling From Ohio Stadium Stands

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It has been reported that one person has died after falling from the stands near the Bell Tower at Ohio Stadium. The incident happened during the Ohio State University graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.

An OSU spokesperson confirmed the tragic death and also stated that counseling and other resources will be available for anyone affected by the incident.

Related Stories Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

According to the spokesperson, the incident didn’t impact graduation proceedings. Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony started at noon and ended around 3 p.m.

It is said that some leaving the graduation ceremony encountered the police tape, campus police, and first responders at the scene.

The news eerily follows the heated pro-Palestine protests that took place last week on Ohio State University’s campus.

OHIO:

Ben Crump: Ohio Cop Told Frank Tyson ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ After Dying, Handcuffed Black Man Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Komen Columbus Race for the Cure