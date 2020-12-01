Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Dating!

Rumors have been speculating that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been dating. They have been spotted out together on a number of occasions, and now a source has confirmed that the two are a pair.

This is all according to People. The two have not yet confirmed it themselves, but I have to admit I would love to see these two together.

Page Six reports the two were spotted having dinner with some friends at New York’s Beatrice Inn Saturday night.

I mean come on they look legit perfect together! They were on a promotional tour for her FentySkin campaign. A source from E news did hop in to clarify that

“Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” the source said. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” Hey you never know, things can obviously change over time.

Do you think these two look great together?