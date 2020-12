New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne strikes a plea deal with the Feds, and could be facing up to 10 years behind bars.

Hopefully the judge will show some love towards

the already convicted felon, after he caught this first gun charge in 2009. Now Lil Wayne is going to court for is sentencing sometime soon to fight another gun charge which he accepted full responsibility for. After an anonymous tip sent the Feds to Wayne’s PJ in Miami. He admitted to traveling with a firearm, a loaded .45 caliber with 6 rounds of ammunition.

Sources told TMZ that Wayne is likely to get some leniency, the government agreed to recommend a lighter sentence.

It will all be up to the Judge!

