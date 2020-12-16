People Virtually Camping out at Best Buy

So what is all this hype about at Best Buy you might ask!

Well consumers are looking to get their hands on a PS5, after the company announced it online that they would have the NextGen in stock. So everyone isn’t camped out in person but online waiting for the console to drop. You may even be able to grab it digitally.

Who’s ready? 🎮 Shop NextGen consoles tomorrow, sometime after 8 a.m. CT, online only. Take yours home, only with contactless curbside pickup. Learn more: https://t.co/xt5wR7FGjE — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 15, 2020

People are waiting and waiting, and now the time has come for Best Buy to push the button in releasing the consoles to the public. Its definitely full on waiting game, and gamers have voiced their frustrations on not being able to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This is what trying to get a PS5 or Xbox is like #BestBuy pic.twitter.com/NKMrvvKZBk — Jay R (@randleboyjay) December 15, 2020

Are you virtually camping out to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X?