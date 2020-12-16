CLOSE
People Virtually Camping out at Best Buy

So what is all this hype about at Best Buy you might ask!

Xbox Series S|X & PS5

Source: Microsoft / Sony

Well  consumers are looking to get their hands on a PS5, after the company announced it online that they would have the NextGen in stock. So everyone isn’t camped out in person but online waiting for the console to drop. You may even be able to grab it digitally.

People are waiting and waiting, and now the time has come for Best Buy to push the button in releasing the consoles to the public. Its definitely full on waiting game, and gamers have voiced their frustrations on not being able to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Are you virtually camping out to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X?

