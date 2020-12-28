Prayers Up: Mike Epps Shares His Mother Passed Away!

2020 has truly been a tough year for all of us. And it doesn’t seem like it’s going to let up any time soon. With only a few days left until the new year, many of us are struggling to get through, no matter your walk of life.

Comedian and cultural icon, Mike Epps, shared with the world just days after Christmas that his mother has passed away. He revealed the news of his loss on IG yesterday.

The cause of his mother’s death has not been revealed but Mike did mention that she’s put up a good fight in this life. Tons of fans and friends of the famous funny man have reached out expressing their condolences to Mike during this difficult time.

It is no secret he truly loved his mother and family. Mike is no stranger to posting his family on his Instagram page.

It is not quite clear what day they encountered such an impactful loss but it’s safe to say it occurred within days of the Christmas holiday. Fellow comedian, Rickey Smiley sent his condolences to Epps on December 22nd on his radio show.

Please continue to send your prayers to Mike Epps and his loved ones during this time.

Source: TheShadeRoom

