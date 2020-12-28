Did MoneyBagg Yo & Ari Get Engaged??!!

When I say the rumor mill is spinning!! Chile, it’s serious! And the question remains, are MoneyBagg Yo and Ari Fletcher engaged or nah!?

Over the holiday, Bagg gifted Ari a HUGE diamond and with no official engagement announcement, fans are going crazy trying to figure it out!

I mean the diamond is unreal, however it is not uncommon for the rapper to drape his girlfriend in lavish gifts. In fact, over the past several months they have proven to do it all the time.

Of course, Ari took to IG to proudly tote her brand new bling, along with her other luxury gifts from her man. Ari captioned the video she posted of the rock, “Thank you daddy!!! I love you @moneybaggyo.”

She went on to post another video with the caption, “WOW BIG BAGG FA SHO!!!”

The couple has not confirmed or denied any engagement rumors, leaving fans in the wind waiting for the real tea.

Only time will tell if the two will actually be getting hitched! Personally, I am here for it. Stay tuned for updates!

Source: TheShadeRoom

