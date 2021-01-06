Bobby Shmurda May Be Released Next Month!

It looks like some good news has finally come to New York rapper, Bobby Shmurda.

After spending almost 6 years behind bars and denied parole hearings, Bobby could be home before the end of February. He received a conditional release date of February 23rd, which is great news compared to his original release date of December 11th, 2021.

A representative of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision revealed to XXL that the money dance creator could be out sooner than later.

“Mr. Pollard, based on behaviors requiring disciplinary action, lost his good time, and was therefore ineligible for conditional release,” the NYSDOCCS rep said in a statement. “Upon a review by the time allowance committee, Mr. Pollard’s good time was recently restored, making him eligible for conditional release on February 23, 2021. Upon his release, Mr. Pollard will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until his maximum expiration date of December 11, 2021.” Bobby has been denied parole based on behavioral issues and situations he experienced. He’s racked up a total of 11 different violations, including fighting and possession. Just last month Bobby’s friend and GS9 affiliate, Rowdy Rebel was released from prison after also spending almost six years locked up. So it will truly be a rejoiceful reunion if Bobby upholds his end to be released as well. Source: XXL

