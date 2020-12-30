Tyrese Gibson Announce Divorce from Wife Samantha!

I mean come on I can’t stand to see another divorce, especially from a Black Couple. Like at this point what is the point of getting married. Its just nothing is like the old days anymore were people rally hold on to love, status and power.

They simply just quit on each other and seems like they do this faster than they got together.

Tyrese Gibson took to IG to let the fans know that him and his wife are calling it QUITS.

The entertainer penned a heartfelt message to his soon to be ex wife and thanked her for the years that she gave to him.

Im just ready for 2020 to be over already!