Kim Kardashian and Kayne West Are DIVORCING!

Man say it isn’t so but the fan favorite married couple is calling it quits after only 6 years of marriage! According to a pages source, it seems that the couple has ben separated for some time now and the next step was imminent.

Kanye West didn’t spend the holidays with his family but instead spent time at his $14 million dollar ranch in Wyoming.

The couple share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and the youngest Psalms.

Sources from Pagesix are claiming, “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.” and on the other hand another source is saying it is Kanye who has become irritable and “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

Well Iknow one thing is for sure is that divorce sucks, especially for the kids!