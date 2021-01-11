Grammys are Postponed until March

The 2021 Grammys will not be hitting your TV screen anytime soon. Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, CA, the Grammys that were set to air on January 31st, have been postponed until March 14.

I was looking forward to the red carpet fashion, and yes of course I was looking forward to see who WON what!

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Annual Grammys, if you’re not hip to him he is the host of the Daily Show! So you can bet we are in for a good night of fun.

Who are you looking to see at the Grammys?