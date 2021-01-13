Kyrie Irving Under Investigation, After Being Massless at a Birthday Party

The NBA is taking every precaution to protect its players and staff from contracting COVID-19. One case of COVID may cost the team a few games, or their entire season , or even a life depending on how it spreads, and the immune system of the person who may get the virus.

Videos have surfaced online showing a MASSLESS Kyrie Irving celebrating at a birthday party. It is known that his father and sister both had birthdays within the same week. Since than Kyrie has been separated from the team and will not be playing in any games until further notice.

There has been do discussion of what actions or safety protocol will be taken to get Kyrie back to the team and on the court. For now he has to definitely quarantine away from everyone else.

Courtesy of Complex.com