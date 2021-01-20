CLOSE
Amanda Bynes Just Drop her Rap Single Diamonds

I honestly had forgot about the Nick at Nite Star Amanda Bynes! I use to love watching her show, Im sure you have seen her in her role for the movies ‘She’s The Man’ and ‘Easy A‘.

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

In 2010 she made a decision to end her acting career, Bynes turned to drugs, beginning an addiction. In 2018, during an interview, she admittedly stated the character roles ruined her self-image.

Since than she has dropped a rap single titled “Diamonds”, you can hear her rap about the bling around her neck, and more.

Give it a listen below!

Do you think Amanda will have a carer in rap?

