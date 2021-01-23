Bridgerton Renewed For Season 2!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you haven’t yet watched Shonda Rhimes’ first official Netflix series, Bridgerton, you are most certainly missing out. The show just debuted this month and has already been renewed for an all new season.

The show unfolds following the powerful Bridgerton family as the mature siblings of the clan emerge into society in attempts to find love. The series opens up the world of high society European life to viewers, easily reeling us into the tales of love and sacrifice. The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best selling novels.

Season 2 of the popular show plans to begin production this spring 2021 in London. The show has recieved such outstanding and positive reviews, according to Netflix, the show was on track to be seen by 63 million households during its first 28 days of release.

Even though we can enjoy a number of Shonda Rhimes productions on the streaming service, Bridgerton is Rhimes’ first show on Netflix. And there is plenty more where that came from. One project fans can look forward to is a drama called “Inventing Anna,” set to premiere this year.

Bridgerton show executives are hopeful the series will last at least 8 seasons.

Source: Baller Alert

