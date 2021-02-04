Lamar Odom To Fight Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

See, I definitely told you all that celebrity boxing matches are absolutely a thing these days! Former NBA Champion, Lamar Odom is set to battle against Aaron Carter for a celebrity boxing match this summer.

We all know Lamar has had some very troubled times over the last several years. It seems like after his marriage with Khloe Kardashian, life got really difficult. Lamar has had to face a lot of his demons publicly. In recent years, he has been trying to get his life back on track. Now he is set to step in the ring in the name of a good cause.

Former teen pop star Aaron Carter has agreed to face off against Lamar. Aaron used to have all the tweeny-boppers swooning in the early 2000’s, coming off the heels of his famous older brother and Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter. Aaron has also had his fair share of hard times. He revealed some time ago that he suffers with mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Both Lamar and Aaron have signed on with Celebrity Boxing CEO, Damon Feldman to participate in a three-round exhibition fight. The match will be happening June 12th in Atlantic City at the Showboat Casino.

The guys have been knee deep in training for the bout, but it’s impossible to ignore the obvious height and weight difference. I mean Lamar literally towers over Aaron at a whopping 6’10, while Aaron is 6’1.

“This is a crazy match up. It’s like David and Goliath,” an excited Carter told TMZ. “I’m really looking forward to this fight.”

Source: BallerAlert

