Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience Drops 2/5!

The estate of the late, great Nipsey Hussle has announced that fans will be able to watch the virtual experience of “The Marathon,” Friday, February 5th!

Looks like we will celebrate the first week of Black History Month with some black excellence. The virtual event will take place on YouTube Live.

The Marathon album is celebrating its 10th anniversary and what better way to honor the masterpiece in its creators absence.

“Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons,” The Marathon Clothing group wrote on Instagram. “It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do.”

It has almost been 2 years since the tragic death of the California rapper. Our hearts still mourn for Nip and his vision of a better and more educated society. It can be assumed that fans and family alike will be delighted to enjoy more visuals from the late rapper.

