After months a statewide curfew has expired for Ohio. Governor Mike DeWine did not extend the curfew because hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have decided for two weeks.

In his daily COVID-19 press conference Governor DeWine ured Ohioans to stay vigilant and continue to practice social distancing and "keep doing what we've been doing." In order to keep COVID diagnoses and hospitalization numbers going down. He also said, "Let's get the vaccine into our ars as quick as we can, but at the same time, we've got to continue to wear a mask, we've got to continue to keep the distancing." The lifting of the curfew will allow businesses to stay open later and hopefully bring in more revenue.

Ohio has had over 900K reported cases, over 12k deaths, and over 48k hospitalizations. Starting February, 15th Ohioans over the age of 65 will have access to the COVID vaccine. In addition, Ohioans who have early childhood conditions that have been carried into adulthood will also gain access to the vaccine. See below for a breakdown of the latest group that will have access or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov for more information.

Ohio’s Statewide Curfew Has Been Lifted was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

