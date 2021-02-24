CLOSE
Tiger Woods is Responsive Following Car Accident!

Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident yesterday. Reports surfaced that the golf champ would have to undergo surgery, leaving fans wondering how serious his injuries were and would Woods be okay.

Well the answer is YES he’s going to be fine and is recovering inches hospital room after undergoing surgery on his right leg and ankle at UCLA Medical Center. According to theShadeRoom he is responsive, and recovering.

His team is thanking everyone for their concern and support as they gave this update on his condition. We send our love to Tiger Woods as well for a speedy recovery.

