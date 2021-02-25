OHIO: More Stores Added to List of Locations for COVID-19 Vaccine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

More stores and locations have been added to help with providing Ohio residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a Feb. 25 news conference, several of the Walmart and Meijer locations will “be able to administer shots” very shortly in addition to some of the “independent pharmacies” throughout the state.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the governor, the state will receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week, which allows them to expand to new providers. Hospitals, health departments, RiteAid, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens can expect get larger shipments.

Next week, we will have 310,000 first doses in Ohio, so we will be adding more vaccine provider sites — including some Meijer and Walmart sites and more independent pharmacies. RiteAid, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, local health departments, hospitals will also have more doses. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

We believe, based on information from the federal government, that once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, Ohio will have another 91,000 doses during the first week. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

Despite the expansion of options for getting a vaccine, the eligibility of receiving a shot remains the same in Ohio. Those living in the state have to be “65 years or older, employees at K-12 schools or have a specified medical condition” in order to qualify.

No word as of right now on which Walmart and Meijer will offer the vaccines.

