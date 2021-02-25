CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: More Stores Added to List of Locations for COVID-19 Vaccine

More stores and locations have been added to help with providing Ohio residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a Feb. 25 news conference, several of the Walmart and Meijer locations will “be able to administer shots” very shortly in addition to some of the “independent pharmacies” throughout the state.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the governor, the state will receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week, which allows them to expand to new providers. Hospitals, health departments, RiteAid, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens can expect get larger shipments.

Despite the expansion of options for getting a vaccine, the eligibility of receiving a shot remains the same in Ohio.  Those living in the state have to be “65 years or older, employees at K-12 schools or have a specified medical condition” in order to qualify.

No word as of right now on which Walmart and Meijer will offer the vaccines.

 

