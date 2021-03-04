Drake to Release Scard Hours on Friday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake has a new EP coming our way and yes I am so excited. This is a sequel to the EP Scary Hours that he released back in 2018. Since he pushed back the release of his album Certified Lover Boy, fans were a tad bit saddened, we were looking forward to a Chmapagnepapi album to relive us from the horror of 2020.

All is well tho because at least we’ll have “Scard Hours” to look forward to that is dropping midnight on Friday. I am not exactly sure what it will sound like but if we know Drake it’ll definitely get us in our feelings some way somehow.

He took to Instagram to make the huge announcement.

Are you looking forward to the new Drake EP?