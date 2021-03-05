Columbus Will Be Among Long Term Mass Vaccination Sites

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vaccination sites are popping up all over the Unites States, with the hopes of putting a stop to COVID-19. Ohio will be the first long-term mass vaccination site according to the Columbus Dispatch. This site will allow as many as 6,000 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the same day.

Also the clinic is set to launch on March 17 at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center and will carry on for eight weeks.The vaccine administered here will be in addition to Ohio’s allotment, which was about 448,000 doses alone this week.

There will be a permanent click at the Ohio Fairgrounds and pop-up site in Columbus coming as well but the location yet to be announced.

Are you getting the Vaccine?