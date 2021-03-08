CLOSE
DaniLeigh Spotted with What Appears to be a Baby Bump

I think fans are pushing this a little too far. If you’ve been following Dani Leigh’s IG like I have then you would know that she always has a little gut here and there. But then again who doesn’t.

Dani was out at a shoe store to meet fans according to thejasminebrand.com in a few videos Dani is seen in her summer dress and sneakers with a little belly. Fans quickly assumed that she might be pregnant by the rapper, Da Baby, remember they broke up weeks ago. It is possible that the two might have made a child together. But like I said earlier she is probably just bloated.

In other photos on her page, she is seen in the same outfit but there is no belly. So pump your brakes, she looks great btw!

