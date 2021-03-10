Britney Spears Hopefull Will Get her Freedom Back

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The millennial pop star Britney Spears is seeking to get her life back, well more so her freedom. Apparently after she had a mental breakdown in 2008, that had the public and close family worried about Spears well being, she was stripped of being in charge of her finances, and well being.

Remember when the singer shaved her head, and was clearly acting out, and trying to seek help but going about it in the wrong way. Her father was placed in charge of her finances and well being.

Now according to the ColumbusDispatch.com she has two allies on Capitol Hill – Republican U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Jordan and Gaetz signed a letter Tuesday requesting a congressional hearing to examine conservatorships like the one involving the millennial pop singer.